|
|
Kathy L. Nuenke left us for her "happy place" March 24th, 2020 at her home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Kathy was born in Chippewa Falls December 27th, 1955 to Joseph A. Gilles and Mary M. (Grohn) Gilles of Cadott. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Cadott High School and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
On January 3rd, 1981, Kathy married Kenneth L. Nuenke in Eau Claire. She learned to downhill ski while in college and enjoyed skiing while working at ski resorts in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Colorado. Kathy spent 29 years as accountant, and as administrative assistant to the director in the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. She created From the Vine Wine Room in Eau Claire, where she loved introducing patrons to new wines and making new friends.
Kathy volunteered her time and talent with the Eau Claire County Humane Association, Feed My People, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, and Jacob's Well. Her volunteer roles led her to travel to Peru, New Orleans, South Carolina, and as a Vacation Bible School teacher on a boat through southeast Alaska. As a beloved aunt, she officiated at weddings of a niece and a nephew. Kathy loved being in the outdoors, going to the cabin near Gordon, riding on Ken's motorcycle, and walking with the dogs. In the past year she found a new love of kayaking, which she also called her "happy place."
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; dogs, Bruin, Parker and Gunner. She is survived by her husband, Ken; dog, Flint; sister, Deb (Peter) Nordgren of Cornucopia, Wi; brother, Joe D (Jane) Gilles of Cadott, Wi; brothers in law, Dennis (Linette) Nuenke, Jerry (Dawn) Nuenke, Ron Nuenke, and Curt (Gina) Nuenke; sisters in law, Jean (Ron) Bartz, Janet Rominski (Dave); and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced. Memorials may be made to the Eau Claire County Humane Association at eccha.org, or Bob's House for Dogs, bobshousefordogs.org. Ken would like to thank the staff at Mayo Hospice and the doctors and nurses who helped care for Kathy.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020