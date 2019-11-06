Home

POWERED BY

Kay Kistler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Kistler Obituary
Kay Kistler, age 83, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, passed away on October 18, 2019. She was born on September 30, 1936 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clynt and Ina Olson.
Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Ken Kistler.
The family members that Kay leaves behind to cherish her memory are children, Bob (Marilee) Kistler, Steve Kistler, Julie (Mohammed) Lawal, and Mike (Mami) Kistler; brothers, Steve Olson and Jon (Amy) Olson; sister-in-law, Phyllis Peterson; grandchildren, Callie, Clynt, Nick (Jen), Serina, Mo, Waziri, and Meisa; great-grandchild, Olivia; and many family and friends.
Memorial service will be 2:00 PM Saturday November 2, at St. Peder's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4600 East 42nd Street, Minneapolis, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Refreshments will follow the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to (michaeljfox.org) are preferred.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -