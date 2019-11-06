|
Kay Kistler, age 83, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, passed away on October 18, 2019. She was born on September 30, 1936 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clynt and Ina Olson.
Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Ken Kistler.
The family members that Kay leaves behind to cherish her memory are children, Bob (Marilee) Kistler, Steve Kistler, Julie (Mohammed) Lawal, and Mike (Mami) Kistler; brothers, Steve Olson and Jon (Amy) Olson; sister-in-law, Phyllis Peterson; grandchildren, Callie, Clynt, Nick (Jen), Serina, Mo, Waziri, and Meisa; great-grandchild, Olivia; and many family and friends.
Memorial service will be 2:00 PM Saturday November 2, at St. Peder's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4600 East 42nd Street, Minneapolis, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Refreshments will follow the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to (michaeljfox.org) are preferred.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019