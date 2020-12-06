1/1
Keegan Crist
Keegan T. Crist, 29, of Mondovi, WI passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Mayo Health Systems in Eau Claire, WI.
Keegan was born March 31st, 1991 in Mondovi, WI to Kristine Keegan and Rodney Crist. He attended and graduated high school from Mondovi High School in 2009, where he was very active on the football and basketball teams. He later attended UW Stout and Alexandria, MN graduating with a degree in Megatronics. Keegan worked in Pewaukee for a period of time, before working at TTM Technologies in Chippewa Falls, WI, and most recently Nestle in Eau Claire, WI.
When Keegan wasn't at work he enjoyed football, being outside, and enjoying all that nature had to offer. He had a great smile, with a kind hearted soul who truly never had a bad word to say about anybody.
Keegan will be forever missed by his mom Kristine Keegan (FiancÃ© Paul Smith) of Mondovi, his father Rodney Crist of Eau Claire, his half-brother Ryan Crist of Milwaukee, his maternal Grandma Mary Lou Keegan and paternal Granma Jeany Crist, his aunts and uncles; Barb (Gary) Fox; Karyl (Dennis) Brandstatter; Tom (Cheryl) Keegan; Rhonda (Tom) Wonders; Renee (Stan) Krahenbuhl, along with cousins, other relatives and countless dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal Grandpa Thomas Keegan, and paternal Grandpa Harold Crist.
A private family graveside service was held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at Drammen Lutheran Cemetery with Mike Isaacson officiating.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel, assisted the family with arrangements.
It is requested that donations be graciously sent to Feed My People Food Bank of Eau Claire at https://give.fmpfoodbank/Keegan/



Published in Leader Telegram from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
