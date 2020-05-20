Keith A. Knutson, 57, of Rhinelander, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home.
Keith was born April 20, 1963, in Eau Claire, son of the late Arlyn and Elaine (Fromm) Knutson. He married Kathyrn Little on June 25, 1991. She survives. Keith worked as a shuttle driver for Tomahawk Railway - Genesee & Wyoming at P.C.A. in Tomahawk. Keith attended U.W. - Eau Claire on a basketball scholarship, and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree. Keith enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and taking care of his animals. He was also well on his way to becoming a pit master on his barbeque grill.
Keith is survived by his wife, Kathyrn Knutson of Rhinelander; sister, Tressa Knutson of Jackson, Mississippi; brother, Kevin Knutson of Gleason; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Arlyn and Elaine Knutson.
A graveside service for Keith will be held at 12:30 P.M. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Luther Memorial Church Cemetery, Town of Schley, Lincoln County. Pastor Jeremy Vander Galien will officiate. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 20 to May 21, 2020.