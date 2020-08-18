Keith Tews

Keith Wayne Tews, 80, died on Saturday, August 8th 2020 in his home in Altoona, WI. Keith was born on August 12, 1939 to Gladys P. (Lindeman) and Ernest A. Tews in Beloit, Wisconsin. He attended Clinton High School. Keith went on to become a journeyman lineman.

Keith enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the great outdoors overall. He loved reading and art. Keith was a very personable man and enjoyed talking to everyone he met.

He is survived by his two children: son Randy R. (Paula) Tews, daughter Mavis K. Severson; two sisters: Dorla Wichelt, Zona (Richard) Crandell; three grandsons: Warren (Corrynn) Mahnke, Andrew (Ana) Mahnke, Ethan Tews; two great grandchildren: Caitlyn, Emma; five nieces and a nephew.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter: Sally L. Tews; sister: Joan (Walter) Weidmer; a niece and a nephew.

A private celebration of life will be held for family at a later date.

The Cremation Society of Wisconsin- Altoona is assisting the family at this time.







