1/1
Keith Tews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Wayne Tews, 80, died on Saturday, August 8th 2020 in his home in Altoona, WI. Keith was born on August 12, 1939 to Gladys P. (Lindeman) and Ernest A. Tews in Beloit, Wisconsin. He attended Clinton High School. Keith went on to become a journeyman lineman.
Keith enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the great outdoors overall. He loved reading and art. Keith was a very personable man and enjoyed talking to everyone he met.
He is survived by his two children: son Randy R. (Paula) Tews, daughter Mavis K. Severson; two sisters: Dorla Wichelt, Zona (Richard) Crandell; three grandsons: Warren (Corrynn) Mahnke, Andrew (Ana) Mahnke, Ethan Tews; two great grandchildren: Caitlyn, Emma; five nieces and a nephew.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter: Sally L. Tews; sister: Joan (Walter) Weidmer; a niece and a nephew.
A private celebration of life will be held for family at a later date.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin- Altoona is assisting the family at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved