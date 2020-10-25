Kenneth Arnevik

Kenneth G. "Ken" Arnevik, 93, of Lake Hallie, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Lake Hallie Memory Care and under the care of Mayo Hospice.
Ken was born February 9, 1927 in the Town of Cooks Valley to Ludvik and Petra (Hilson) Arnevik. He is a 1945 graduate of Colfax High School. He married Jeanette Matthews in 1957, she passed in 1983. He then married Joan Dahlin in 1987, she passed in 1988. On June 6, 1993 he married Judy Girard Matthews at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife Judy of Lake Hallie; children, Lori (Mark) Lindquist of Lake Elmo, MN, Kayla (David) Nolan of De Pere; step children, Shari (Carlos) Matthews Huizar of Streamwood, IL, Darci (Megan Malone) Matthews of Minneapolis, MN, David (Ellen) Dahlin of White Bear Lake, MN; grandchildren, Mara and Adah Lindquist, Erik, Bryce and Sarah Nolan, Michael and Joseph Huizar, John and Nils Dahlin; and many nephews and nieces.
He is further preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Levina Olson, Gerda Gallichio, Hartvik and Lennie Arnevik.
Ken enlisted in the US Army in 1946 and was sent to Japan to help rebuild following the war. When he returned home, Ken worked in and soon managed his father's blacksmith shop in Colfax, WI. A few years later, Ken met and married Jeanette. They moved to Chippewa Falls where he worked as an electrician, eventually starting his own electric company "Arnevik Electric" that specialized in house and farm wiring. He took pride in wiring Our Saviour's Lutheran Church when it was built, where he was a long-time member. He retired in 1987.
In his retirement, he received extreme satisfaction in restoring old tractors and working on cars and motors. Ken loved putting his restored tractors to work by mowing, snow plowing and taking joy rides. He enjoyed traveling to tractor shows and made many friends and memories through them.
Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in honor of Ken can be given to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
