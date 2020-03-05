|
Kenneth N. Bauer, age 84 of Menomonie, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Ken was born October 7, 1935, in rural Elmwood. He was the son of Herman and Florence (White) Bauer and grew up on the family farm. Ken attended Nippersink Elementary School and graduated from Elmwood High School in 1953. Ken worked several jobs in the area and a short time in Illinois before enlisting in the U.S Army. Ken served in the Korean War as a radio operator and was honorably discharged, earning the rank of Sergeant. After the service, Ken returned to the Elmwood area. He married Jean Hofacker on March 31, 1959, at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Eau Galle.
Early in their marriage they moved to South St. Paul, MN, where they raised their family and Ken worked in the construction industry for 42 years. After retiring, Ken and Jean moved to rural Menomonie where he remained the rest of his life.
Ken enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and collecting and working on antique John Deere tractors. He was active with the Knights of Columbus, Elmwood American Legion and the Moose Lodge in Menomonie.
Ken is survived by his wife Jean of 60 years, Patricia (Douglas) Dobin of South St. Paul, MN, Donna (Duane) Thompson of Glenwood City, Douglas (Laurie) of Inver Grove Heights, MN; five grandchildren and one great granddaughter and one on the way; three sisters, Marcella Hyser of Minneapolis, MN, Ocille Steinmeyer of Menomonie, Berniece (Jim) Krings of Elmwood; several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Debra Hadler, two brothers, Donald and Galen, two sisters, Leona Bauer and Theresa Kistner.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery-Farm Hill rural Elmwood with Military Honors provided by the Crain-Ottman American Legion Post 207 of Elmwood.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Monday at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020