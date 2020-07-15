Kenneth Bennesch

Kenneth C. Bennesch, 88, of Chippewa Falls, town of Howard, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health & Hospice - Chippewa Valley.
Ken was born June 26, 1932 in the town of Howard, the son of Herman and Ida (Dachel) Bennesch.
On July 9, 1977, Ken married Elizabeth "Betty Lou" (Zwiefelhofer) Rubenzer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the town of Cooks Valley. He was a member of St. John's Church.
Ken was a farmer his whole life and drove a school bus for 25 years.
Ken is survived by two stepsons, Dale (Patricia) Zwiefelhofer and Dave (Tamara Jo) Zwiefelhofer, both of Bloomer; two stepdaughters, Mary Jo Blodgett and Beth (Jeff Donaldson) Swenby, both of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Ronald (Jeanne) Bennesch of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Charlene (Sam) Shane of Colfax; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou; one stepson, Dean Zwiefelhofer; his parents; and two brothers, Gerald and Marvin Bennesch.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. noon Friday, July 17 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. Rev. Victor Feltes will be celebrant of the funeral Mass with interment in the church cemetery.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
