Kenny Marvin Braaten passed away in his Lake Hallie residence on Sunday April 19, 2020 at the age of 62.
He will be missed by many but always remembered by all. He may have come across as a stubborn man but he had a big heart and was willing to make any effort to help those in need. He was an outgoing individual that always looked forward to the summer months to enjoy down on the river at Lake Hallie Sportsmans Club and chatting with all of his friends. He was a great auto mechanic of what seems like 100 years and has left behind a lot of great friends and family to find another mechanic to do the work.
Kenny was preceded in death by his father and mother, Jerome and Vera Ruth (Mills) Braaten. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Jo (David) Hughes; and 3 grandchildren, Tyler Hughes, Hunter Braaten, and Serenaty Hughes.
A special thank you to all of his family and friends from the Lake Hallie Sportsmans Club, Nick Nicolai, Smiley and Donna, Hank and Deb, and Mel for always being there when Kenny needed you over the years. And to St. Josephs Hospice for caring for Kenny and the family in the time of need.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the family will have a Celebration of Life set for a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his family.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020