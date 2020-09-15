Kenneth Claflin

Kenneth F. Claflin age 91 of Elmwood, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Ken was born October 2, 1928 in Hay River Township, Dunn County. He was the son of Fredrick and Amelia (Miklian) Claflin and grew up on the family farm in the Farm Hill area of rural Elmwood. Ken married Ardeth Reinier November 1, 1948 in Red Wing, MN. After marriage they made their home in the Township of Rock Elm, in rural Elmwood. They were blessed with 71 years of marriage.
Ken worked on the family farm until 1956, and then for the Elmwood School District as a bus driver and mechanic for 37 years. Ken was very proud of the fact that he never had an accident in all the years he drove school bus. After retirement, Ken drove for the Ambu-Van, Pierce County, and for the Heritage of Elmwood, driving residents to their various appointments. Ken also helped his son Doug on his farm. Ken and Ardeth enjoyed spending time at their cabin up north and spending time with their family and friends. He was always purchasing a new camper to be able to take his family around the country on numerous vacations. Later, a favorite past time was going to the casino with Ardeth and David, who was his lucky charm. Along with Ardeth, Ken cared for and protected David all of his life. He remained very involved in David's care during the past year while living together with him at Heritage of Elmwood.
Ken is survived by a daughter, Diane (Leo) Marchand of San Diego, CA; two sons, Douglas (Anne) and David, both of Elmwood; one brother, Roger (Ilene) of Elmwood; three sisters, Janet (Nolan) DeMarce of Elmwood, Carol Lierman of Menomonie, Linda (Will) Jeffrey of St. George, UT; brother-in-law Eldon (Cleo) Reinier; brother-law Marty (Sue) Reinier; sister-in-law Lenore (Sonny) Dankers; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ardeth, a son Daniel, and brothers-in-law Roy Lierman, Randy Reinier, Bill Reinier and Duane Solveson; and sisters-in-law Rosie Solveson and Lila Reinier.
Honorary Pallbearers: Brad Claflin, Kyle Claflin, Mike DeMarce, Jeff DeMarce, Tim Lierman, and Steve Solveson.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday September 17, 2020 at Rhiel Funeral Home in Elmwood with required facial masks and social distancing.
Private burial services will be held on Friday September 18, 2020 at Poplar Hill Cemetery-Rock Elm, rural Elmwood.
