Kenneth W. Costley, age 75, of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2020, after a long and valiant battle with lung cancer. He was born in Two Harbors, MN on July 5, 1944, alongside his twin brother Keith, to Francis Lane and Phyllis Costley.

He grew up in Two Harbors, MN, where he developed his love of competition. In high school, he played baseball, football, and basketball. He even played for the young coach Lute Olson, who became famous in later years coaching the Arizona Wildcats basketball team. Ken's family owned a cabin in northern Minnesota on Lake Mitawan, near Isabella, where he discovered snowmobiling. Snowmobiles became his passion. He spent countless hours wrenching, clutching, and tuning his sleds to beat his riding buddies on the lake. The guys he competed against became his dearest friends. Paul Gilberts, Merlin Dodge, Bob Brown, Bill Simek, Mike Riley, Jerry Lemire, his brother Keith, and others made 'many a story' on their annual trip to the Eagle River Snowmobile Derby. There were also countless runs to his brother Mitchel's cabin where he loved the snowmobiling, hunting, and camaraderie with the guys in Isabella.

In 1972, Ken and his brother-in-law, Denis Hansen, moved their families to Eau Claire, WI to purchase the NAPA Auto Parts Store. The two of them took a struggling store and turned it into a successful business growing into two locations that have been active in the community for over 40 years. Along the way, Ken made friends with many of his customers. He worked until the age of 72 because he loved helping people at the counter.

Ken's love of competition and the auto parts business naturally led him to the local dirt racing tracks, where just watching the races wasn't enough. He started helping as a pitman for some local drivers including Roger Turk and Gary Dorn and then became more involved through sponsoring a car for Duane Mahder and owning cars for drivers Tom Stueding and Red Steffen. Eventually, he partnered with Paul Gilberts, a dear friend, and together they successfully raced for many years.

Ken married his high school sweetheart, Kathryn (Naslund) in 1967, to whom he loved in the deepest manner possible. Rarely were they seen apart in their 52 years of marriage. He was a devoted husband and wonderful father to his three children, Lane, Joni, and Julie. Together, they enjoyed attending whatever event was on tap for the day, starting with their kids' high school hockey, gymnastics, and kart racing, and then youth hockey, basketball, baseball, football, track meets, and other school events for the grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; son, Lane (Heather) Costley, grandchildren Olivia, Lucas, and Ty; daughter Joni (Doug) Staack, grandchildren Kyle (Amaya) Staack, and Logan; daughter Julie (David) Lombardo, grandchildren Mac and Luke; brother, Mitchel; brother, Keith; and many loved in-laws, nieces, and nephews.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store