Kenneth W. Halgrimson, M.D., 93, of Eau Claire, died Friday, December 20, 2019. Born January 24, 1926, in Leeds, North Dakota to Edwin and Ida Halgrimson, Dr. Halgrimson was the fourth child of six. After serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II, he returned to the United States to complete his education and, more importantly, court and marry his wife, Elaine ("Patsy").
Ken and his wife married on December 26, 1947, and were married 69 years until Patsy's death in 2016. Ken received his undergraduate degree from the College of Idaho and his medical degree from the University of Maryland. He completed his internship at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire and his residency with a focus in psychiatry and neurology at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Following completion, Ken and Patsy returned to Eau Claire where he practiced psychiatry and served as the first board certified neurologist in Eau Claire County. Ken worked for more than three decades as a psychiatrist in a number of mental health care facilities. Among others, he practiced at Trempealeau County Healthcare Center and Sacred Heart Hospital. In the 1970s, Ken co-founded the Northwest Psychiatric Clinic in Eau Claire. Over his years of practice, Ken developed and employed methods of practice that were cutting-edge and are still employed to this day.
Dr. and Mrs. Halgrimson had four children: Pamela, Melissa (Robert), Sarah Jane (Robert) and John (Elizabeth). The successes and happiness of their children were always the most important things to Dr. and Mrs. Halgrimson.
Ken spent years enjoying a wide spectrum of activities that filled his life with joy and happiness. From fishing and hunting to attending the opera and reading, Ken lived and loved so many things with his wife, children, other family members, and friends including his dear friends Deanna Hanson and David Lafferty.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy; and son, John.
The Halgrimson Family would like to thank the amazing staff at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, especially Kris, and the staff at Mayo Clinic Hospice Care, especially Nicole and Kassie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. A service honoring Dr. Halgrimson will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019