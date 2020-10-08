Kenneth Hoepner died suddenly on September 15, 2020. Born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to parents Raymond and Mary Jane (Hanson) Hoepner. Graduate of the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire with a Bachelor's Degree, and of the University of Wisconsin Stout with a Masters Degree. He worked for several years in the Railroad Industry, most enjoyably as Director of Equipment Management as part of the inaugural Burlington Northern Intermodal Business. His contributions there are cited in the book, "The Wisdom of Teams" written by Jon Katzenbach and Douglas K Smith. He was a natural teacher and humorous story teller, two talents that served him well as an adjunct faculty member teaching Marketing at the University of Wisconsin River Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Paul Kenneth Hoepner, who died unexpectedly of natural causes, in his sleep on February 4, 2020, brother Russell Hoepner and brother-in-law Douglas Jarvar.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara A. (Jarvar) Hoepner, daughter Ann Hoepner Norris, son in law David Scott Norris, and granddaughter Wynn Wenxian Norris. Also surviving are: sister Nancy Peterson (Charles), Stanley Jarvar (Barbara), Debra Jarvar (Douglas), Patsy Hoepner (Russell), and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Ken worked in construction during the day to support his wife and two children, while taking college classes at night. All of his life he met challenges with determination and optimism. He was smart, driven and hard working. He died the same way he lived: he paved his own way. If you said something was impossible, he would calmly go forward and make it work. He died while struggling to transfer from the car to his wheelchair. His last words were, "don't call for help; I can do it. " After he lost his leg due to the complications of diabetes, he told the physical therapists that he didn't want to learn to walk, he wanted to dance.

A private celebration of life will be held for Ken and his son during brighter days. Any memorials may be directed to ease the hunger currently being experienced by many.







