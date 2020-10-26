Kenneth Holmstadt

Kenneth C. Holmstadt age 86 of Plum City, passed away on Friday October 23, 2020 at the Plum City Care Center in Plum City. Kenneth was born in Plum City WI on March 9, 1934 to Clarence and Margaret (Schrader) Holmstadt, the eldest of 11 children.
Kenneth loved Plum City and lived there his whole life, except for his short service in the Army. He worked with his parents on the family dairy farm on the East hill, graduating from Plum City High School in 1952 where he played piano for the Jolly Germans band. After graduating high school he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Greenland, where he taught himself how to play accordion. Music with the Ray's Concertina band led him to meet Gertrude Wittig and they were married May 18, 1957 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima, Durand, WI. Together they purchased a dairy farm near the home place, and with incredible love and patience raised 12 children. In between his work on the farm, Ken served many years as the board supervisor for the Town of Union, board for the TAD Nursing Home, and was recognized for his efforts in soil conservation.
He had a devout faith and was active at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plum City and was dedicated to many ministries, including the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Plum City American Legion Post 365. Kenneth enjoyed farming and loved the sunrises and the sunsets from the farm, making wine, music, painting, reading, old Ford cars and trucks, square dancing with Gertie, making maple syrup and spending time with his family. A favorite family memory is Kenneth playing accordion waltzes and polkas on the front steps of the farmhouse after a hot summer workday. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Margaret; a brother-in-law, Harold Goerdt; father & mother-in-law, Ignatz and Julia Wittig; Gertrude's siblings, Anna (Glenn) Wilson, Sr. Mary Avila (Margaret) Wittig, Marie (Walter) Hayden, Joseph Wittig, Helen (Robert) Stilson, Alfred Wittig, Anthony (Wilma) Wittig, Theresa Wittig, Louis Wittig, Edward Wittig, Donald Fischer,
Survived by his wife Gertrude of Plum City, 12 children, Robert (Mary) of Menomonie, Leann (Mike) Lifto of Maiden Rock, Cecile (Randy) Pohl of Menomonee Falls WI, Clarence (Tina) of Chaska MN, Patrick of Appleton WI, Gale of New Brighton MN, Bruce (Kathy) of Chippewa Falls, Michael (Kathy) of Hudson, Randy (Valorie) of Plum City, Jeremy of Madison, John (Kaylan) of Blaine MN, Steven (Katie) of Byron MN, 30 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by siblings Evelyn Goerdt, Wilma (Donald) Brunner, Arlene (Gary) Dado, Wayne (Shelly) Holmstadt, Carol (Don) Stewart, Marlys (Doug Spray) Holmstadt, Norman (Marlene) Holmstadt, Cathy (Art) Schrofe, Jean (John) Hilson, Larry (Cindy) Holmstadt; brothers and sisters-in-law, James Wittig, Edna Fischer, Mary Ann Wittig, Helen Wittig, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Due to Covid-19, Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Friday October 30, 2020 St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plum City.
Public burial will be in the church cemetery immediately following the services with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 365 of Plum City.
Public visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:45 AM Friday October 30, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plum City, with facial masks and social distancing guidelines to be followed.
