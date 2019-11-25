|
Kenneth "Ken" E. Larrabee, age 84, of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday, November 22, 2019.
He was born January 15, 1935 in Spring Brook Township, WI to Everett and Goldie (Brazelton) Larrabee. He grew up in rural Menomonie and graduated from Dunn County School of Agriculture and Domestic Economy-Aggies in 1952. He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956. After basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, MO, he was stationed in Texas, as well as Greenland.
He married Helen M. Brown of San Antonio, TX on December 21, 1956. They had four children: David, Richard, Vicki, and Randall. They were later divorced.
In April 1969, Ken opened his own Welding and General Repair Shop at 1010 North Broadway, Menomonie, where he worked for 47 years until his retirement in 2016. Those who knew him well knew he could fix most anything brought to him and he would do it perfectly.
Ken is survived by three sons, David Larrabee of Menomonie, Rick (Barb) Larrabee of Menomonie, Randy Larrabee of Coon Rapids, MN and one daughter, Vicki (Tom) Anderson of Menomonie. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Zach (Rachel) Anderson, Hannah (Jesse) Volbrecht, Alaina Anderson, Ben (Val) Larrabee, Rachel (Bud) Swanson, Samantha Larrabee, Gabe Anderson, Jessica Larrabee, and Emily (Hunter) Johnson; six great grandchildren, Evelyn, Everett, Elenor Volbrecht, Lacey Swanson, and Zara and Lidi Anderson; two sisters, Connie (Forest) Bixby and Norma (Brian) Gabriel, both of Menomonie, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Goldie Larrabee and two infant brothers, Donald (1937), and Richard (1939) Larrabee.
Visitation was held at Olson Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Followed immediately by burial with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard at Forest Center Cemetery, Spring Brook Township, Dunn county, WI.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019