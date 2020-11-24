1/1
Kenneth Schlageter
1936 - 2020
Kenneth Lee Schlageter, 84,of Eau Claire, died at Frederic Nursing Home and Rehab on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Ken was born in Eau Claire on August 18, 1936 to Alvin and Argent (Fransway) Schlageter.
Ken worked as a welder and millwright at Presto Industries. He liked being outdoors camping, fishing, planting and gardening. Ken took a cruise as well as trips to Alaska, Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. He enjoyed going to his son, Jeff's house for a beer or glass of wine and hanging out with his daughter, Janae.
Ken is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Gerri, Mark (Jane), Jeff (girlfriend Patrice Trevino); daughter, Janae; step-sons, Michael (Cheryl) Cornell and Brian Cornell; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jody; daughter, Michelle; parents; grandparents; brothers, Richard and Donald Schlageter; and sister, Judy Barney.
Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. In the interest of public health, facial coverings and social distancing measures will be required at all times. A Celebration of Ken's life will be held next summer. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his family.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services
814 1St Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54703
(715) 832-8301
