Kenneth LeRoy Sillman, 80 of Alma, WI passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Lake City, MN. Ken was born on August 13, 1940 to Albert and Doris (Kron) Sillman in Ladysmith, WI where he grew up and attended school.

Ken worked various jobs including being a police officer for the Chippewa Falls Police Department, Leinenkugels, Valley Roofing and Siding, and most recently spent 29 years with RTP Company in Winona, MN, retiring in 2004.

Ken enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing and being with his family.

Ken is survived by his wife of 39 years, Alice (Loewenhagen) Sillman; 5 children; Denise, Karla, Wayne, Diane and Vicki, 3 step children; James (special friend Brenda Skidmore) Hager, Randy (Judy) Hager and Rick (special friend Barb Schultz) Hager, 2 sisters; Lois (Gene) Himes and Delores (Ken) Schulze; 15 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 1 step great-grandchild and 1 step great-grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Sillman and Doris Black.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when covid restrictions allow.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store