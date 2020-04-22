|
Kevin Robert Kundel, 60, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center after an eight month tenaciously fought battle with cancer. When he was given his cancer diagnosis last summer, he chose to live his remaining life well because he knew where he was going once he left here: to be with his Savior, Jesus, in Heaven.
He took off for a three week fishing trip to Canada-his home away from home-with the accompaniment of close family and friends doing what he loved most. Kevin was born in Duluth, Minnesota on September 1, 1959 and spent most of his growing up years in Rice Lake, Wisconsin where he graduated from high school in the class of 1978. He worked hard for his nursing degree from Bethel College in St. Paul, Minnesota, followed by his Nurse Anesthetist degree from St. Mary's University of Minnesota. Kevin worked for many years cumulatively in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Children's Hospital (Minneapolis, Minnesota), Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis, Minnesota), and Marshfield Medical Center (Marshfield, Wisconsin). He continued working towards several trauma, emergency, and life support certifications throughout his career.
Kevin was passionate about helping others and making a difference in people's lives, including being a part of a team that saved lives. Kevin had several passions in life: faith, family and friends, fishing, and fun. He had a unique way of combining all of them together that formed his daily life. If he wasn't in a boat on a lake doing what he loved most, he was sure planning for his next trip. It was on those days and weeks spent alone or with close family and friends that he experienced the depth of his faith and relationships. He certainly had fun on those adventurous and competitive excursions, and many would attest to the Joy of his retelling those stories over the years at all the family holidays and gatherings. Kevin not only liked to have fun but he was a hard worker, especially when it came to helping someone else out. Whether it was a family member, a neighbor, or a complete stranger, if he could lend a hand to ease someone else's burden, he took pleasure in serving others. He enjoyed and was very committed to the Community Table and the Sojourner House of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Kevin had experienced his own share of mountain tops and valleys in his lifetime and because he lived with a grateful heart, always giving glory to God, he readily gave what he had to the benefit of others.
With great honor and pride he served his country in the Air National Guard of Minnesota as a Medical Service Specialist for over 15 years when he was honorably relieved of his duties. During that time, he served as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force active duty.
Kevin is survived by his two brothers, Karl (Lisa) Kundel of Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Kurt (Lisa) Kundel of Forest Lake, Minnesota; his nieces, Mikayla Kundel (Tulsa, Oklahoma), Holly Kundel (St. Paul, Minnesota), and Laura Kundel(Forest Lake, Minnesota) and his nephew, Zack Kundel (Salt Lake City, Utah); aunts and uncles, Jerry Pierce (San Diego, California), Carolyn Kundel (Roland, Iowa), Dorothy Olson (Blair, Nebraska), David (Margaret) Kundel (Muscatine, Iowa), Ray (Maria) Kundel (Duluth, Minnesota), Richard Kundel (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), Roger Olsen (Council Bluffs, Iowa), Kathy Kundel (Duluth, Minnesota) and many Cousins; the Phil Hubber Family (Wisconsin and Minnesota); and many close friends and neighbors near and far.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert R. Kundel (2002) and his mother, Joanne E. Pierce (2018); his grandparents, Alvin and Ruth Pierce of Sun City, Arizona and Ray and Pearl Kundel of Blair, Nebraska; and several aunts and uncles, Patricia Pierce (2013), Lavonne Olsen (2010), Bonnie (2018) and Art (2011) Boltz, Donald Kundel (2012), and Roger Olson (2020).
Due to the current status of our nation's health precautions, the family will have a memorial service at a time when all can gather to celebrate the life of Kevin.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020