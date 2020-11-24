Kevin Lee McIntyre, 59, of Menomonie, WI passed away after a long battle of cancer and COVID. Following his diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma in 2016, Kevin fought a courageous battle to live each and every day to its fullest.

Kevin was born March 10, 1961 to Roy and Phyllis (Norton) McIntyre in Barron, WI. He grew up in Ridgeland, WI, and was a graduate of Barron High School in 1979. After high school, Kevin attended WITC in Rice Lake, where he earned a degree in cable and telephone. Kevin first worked in the Twin Cities installing cable, he later moved back to Wisconsin where he made a career in working for Charter/Spectrum. Kevin was a technical supervisor and devoted employee for 30 years.

Kevin was an avid lover of sports. His passion for baseball started at a young age, having played Little League baseball, Babe Ruth, and moving on to high school baseball where he helped to take the team to state in 1979. In addition to baseball, Kevin also enjoyed the Packers, Badgers, football, golf, and NASCAR. At the end of the day, Kevin's real passion was spending time at his hunting land, bow hunting, bird hunting, gun hunting, and fishing with his best "pals."

He was married to Lynn "Lynnie" McIntyre on March 6, 2015 in Eau Claire, WI. Kevin is survived by his loving wife Lynn McIntyre of Menomonie, step-daughters Brooke (Jeremy) Poirier of Falcon Heights, MN, Sierra (Alicia) Krause of San Tan Valley, AZ, and Ashley (fiancÃ© Lance Renderman) Krause of Eau Claire; Grandchildren Carson Hanson, Grayson Renderman, Liliana Poirier; sister Anita (Todd) Cockeram, brothers Scott McIntyre, Jeff (Brenda) McIntyre, sister Melissa (Lowell) Prange. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as his mother and father-in-law, and brothers and sisters-in-laws.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Steve McIntyre. He will be dearly missed by his wife Lynn, his stepchildren, grandchildren, his cat Maggie, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, "pals," and co-workers. Kevin made a huge impact in the lives of all that knew him and could always make you laugh when you needed it most.

Kevin's family will host a celebration of life in the spring/summer of 2021, when the weather is nice and a larger gathering can be held, per Kevin's request.

Kevin's family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Mayo Clinic and Cancer Center in Eau Claire and Menomonie, WI and would also like to thank the nurses and technicians at the Mayo Dialysis Centers in both Eau Claire and Menomonie, WI. Kevin spent his last days at Mayo Health Care System in La Crosse, WI due to a shortage of beds in the Eau Claire area. The doctors and nurses in the La Crosse system went over and above to provide excellent care and comfort to him while he was unable to have visitors due to COVID. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for the care they gave him when we were not able to be there.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.







