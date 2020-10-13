Kim Gilbertson

Kim Rene Gilbertson, 54, of Augusta, passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side Friday morning, October 2, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. Kim was born to Yvonne Gilbertson on October 28, 1965 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. She was raised in Augusta where she attended school.
Kim spent the majority of her adult life in her hometown, excluding time she spent in Sherman, TX in her early 20s where she worked as a Nurse's Aide.
Throughout her adult life she loved to spend her time in the kitchen, always making something that could warm the soul. Kim also enjoyed puzzles, bird watching, riding on a Harley-Davidson, donating her time to help others, watching Disney movies, and tossing that infamous red ball for her beloved Sophie. During Kim's final months with us, she enjoyed spending every minute she could with family.
Kim will be dearly missed by her daughter Brandi Gilbertson (Michael Bartholome), grandchildren Loren, Lillian and Layla Taylor, step-grandchildren Chloe, Kevin and Everley Bartholome of St. Cloud, MN and Marine Corps LCPL Joshua Bartholome of Twenty-Nine Palms, CA. She is further survived by her brothers Terry Gilbertson of Augusta, and Scott Gilbertson of St. Croix Falls; her niece Mariah Gilbertson and family of Eau Claire.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Yvonne Gilbertson; grandparents Robert and Evelyn McCord, John and Lilas Gilbertson; uncles Timothy McCord, Robert McCord, Jerome McCord and John Gilbertson Jr.; aunt Nancy June McCord in infancy; many close friends and her beloved furry pal Sophie.
A special thank you from Kim's family to Marshfield Clinic, CentraCare Health Systems in St. Cloud, MN and UW Madison's Transplant Team for her medical treatments; as well as Benson Funeral Home and Cremation Service of St. Cloud, MN and Anderson Funeral Home of Augusta, WI for cremation and arrangement services.
A celebration of Kim's life will be held at Augusta Lions Hall on Saturday, October 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11am with a meal to follow. Sharing time with the family will continue until 4 p.m. at the Lions Hall on Saturday.
