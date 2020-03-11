|
Kim L. Laufenberg, age 66, of Eau Claire died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Kim was born on December 12, 1953 to the late Kendall and Marlene (Rahl) Olson in Eau Claire. She grew up in Osseo, WI, graduating in 1972 from Osseo/Fairchild High School. On October 13, 1979 she was united in marriage to Donald Laufenberg in Augusta. For over 30 years Kim, worked with Ken Vance Motors in Eau Claire. After retiring in December of 2018, her time was spent either in Eau Claire and or at the cabin in Hayward. She loved to craft - unafraid to try just about anything from woodworking, pottery, jewelry and decorating - and was also an avid reader.
Kim had a caring and nurturing soul that she shared unconditionally with her family and friends. She was a mom to many along with her many "pets" through the years. Kim lived her life for others. She loved to gather around the kitchen counter sharing drinks with family and friends. Kim will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 40 years, Don; son, Evan (Emily) and future grandson; father- and mother-in-law, Harry and Alice Laufenberg; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Greg (Lois) Laufenberg, Jackie (Rick) Tiller, Steve (Therese) Laufenberg and Patty (Jack) Fulford; cousins, Cheri (Bruce) Wahtke and Coco Olson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kim was preceded in death by her son, Amos; and cousin, Butch Olson.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home in Eau Claire (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) with a reception to follow at the Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club (801 Schoettle Avenue, Town of Seymour). A private interment will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Kim to an animal shelter or refuge of the donors choosing.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020