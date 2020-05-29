Kimberly Kim Grace Johnson, 60, of Jim Falls, WI, passed away on Thursday, May 21st , 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born October 6th, 1959 in Eau Claire to DeWayne and Joyce Hazen. She attended Cleghorn, Central and Memorial High Schools. She also attended Lakeland College.
Kim worked during her career at various jobs including Culver's, Burger King, Subway, Plank Industries, Cray Research and Hutchinson Technology to mention a few. She was a hard worker, small in size, but mighty in strength, will and heart.
The loves in her life included her family, gardening, canning (sweet pickles and salsa), hunting, baking, and collecting her treasures. You could find her outside enjoying the wildlife she loved, the hummingbirds, turkey, deer and bear that would wander in her yard. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Dave Johnson; mother, Joyce Hazen; children: Jeffrey Hazen (Jodi Shea), Richard Zehe, Rachael (Jason) Prochnow; stepchildren: Christopher Johnson, Brooke (Christopher) Hady; 10 grandchildren: Joselyn Watson (Kyle Casper), Alethia Hazen (Austin Blaisdell), Jeffrey Hazen, Ricky Zehe, Jasmine Sylvester, Karmah Zehe, Essa Zehe, Sydney Prochnow, Addison Prochnow, and Grady Prochnow; step grandchild Nolan Hady; three brothers: Gregory (Nicola) Hazen, Kevin (Delores) Hazen, and Anthony Hazen; three sisters: Connie St. Martin, Christine Jordan, and Angela Hazen. She is also survived by the father of her children Richard Zehe, father-in-law Al Johnson, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Kim was preceded in death by her father, DeWayne Hazen, mother-in-law, Lola Johnson, grandparents, Oscar and Olga Flaskrud and Vian and Sadie Hazen.
A celebration of life will be held June 13th at noon at the Old Barn Bar in Jim Falls, WI, 19572 150th Ave., Jim Falls, WI 54748 (off of Hwy 178).
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 29 to May 30, 2020.