Kurt Krassau
Kurt K Krassau, 58 of Tainter WI, Passed on September 12, 2020 at his home with his brother Brian by his side.
He was born in Eau Claire WI to parents Karl and Renee (Lium) Krassau.
Kurt enjoyed being home reading the newspaper and watching shows like I Love Lucy and other older shows. Kurt and Brian enjoyed going on adventures to Colorado and the peaceful serenity they had on Tainter Lake. He loved his simple life.
Kurt is survived by his brother: Brian Rolfson; sister, Kelly (David) Eastwood; mother: Renee Krassau; nieces: Adeline and Sarah Eastwood; and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Karl Krassau, brother Jerry Krassau and grandmother Wanda Lium.
Kurt wished not to have any services on his behalf. Cards letters and gifts can be sent to the Cremation Society of Wisconsin. Located at 535 South Hillcrest Parkway Altoona WI 54720. They will be forwarded on to Brian.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time.
Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
