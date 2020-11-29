Kurtis Loyd Koehler passed away on Friday November 13, 2020 at the age of 56 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Kurtis, "Kurt", was born on March 7, 1964, to Richard and Wanda Koehler in Bloomer, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of four children. His three siblings were Mary, Ted, and Brenda.

Kurt married Karen Zimmer on October 5, 2002 and resided in Ladysmith with Karen and his daughter Alexis. They were active members of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church in Tony WI and he was Godfather to many nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Weyerhaeuser school in 1982. Kurt was a talented athlete. While in school he played football, basketball, baseball and participated in track. After graduating from high school, he attended Barron County Community College where he played basketball and made several lifelong friends in the process.

His love of sports continued playing for the Weyerhaeuser Black Hens Baseball Team which was coached by his father, Dick Koehler. When he wasn't on the diamond, you'd find him on the court playing basketball for the Men's league. After hanging up his baseball cleats, he continued to contribute to the game through umpiring. As the years progressed, Kurt found a new passion- golf. One of the many highlights during his golfing career was his hole in one on hole number 8 at the Tee Away golf course. Kurt's passion for golf was shared by a multitude of friends he met through the game- young and old alike.

Kurt was a fixture at many of the local sporting events. He wasn't only a supporter but he loved to share his insight and joy of the games. He especially loved to watch his daughter Alexis and many nephews and nieces as they participated at their sporting events. Kurt was an enthusiastic supporter of the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. He loved his Wisconsin teams. In addition to sports, he also had a great love of music and trivia and was not shy about sharing his knowledge.

Most importantly, Kurt was well known as a kind, positive, and stylish person who made everyone feel like a friend. He had a special way of connecting on a personal level with everyone he came in contact with.

He is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Alexis Koehler (Justin Hammer) of Rockford MN; two grandsons Elias and Brekken; mother, Wanda (Ed Aspester) of Weyerhaeuser; three siblings Mary Wojtyna of Ladysmith; Ted (Teria) Koehler of Weyerhaeuser; and Brenda (Mike) Moe of Chippewa Falls and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his father; Richard "Dick" Koehler, and his brother-in- law Larry Wojtyna.

A Memorial mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, November 20th at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements. Interment was at the church cemetery in Tony, Wisconsin.

A celebration of life where all are welcome to attend will be held at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store