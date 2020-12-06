Kyle J. Aubart, 58, of Chippewa Falls, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Kyle was born on June 17, 1962, to Gerald and Donna (Rykal) Aubart in Chippewa Falls, WI. He attended school in Chippewa Falls and graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High school in 1980. Following graduation, he was employed at Extrusion Dies, where he had the opportunity to travel to many different countries and experience a variety of cultures. He was most recently employed at Berry Plastics. On April 30th, 1983, he was united in marriage with Carolyn (Kari) D. Koss in Chippewa Falls, WI. Kyle had a love for the outdoors and was an avid outdoor sportsman. Kyle was a member of the Chippewa Bowhunters Association. Kyle passed his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren; he shared many memories with his brothers, nieces and nephews at one of his favorite places, the family cabin. Some of the best memories were made as he coached his daughters at Hallie ball fields, sharing many hours playing softball. Kyle enjoyed time on the lake with his family boating and meeting new friends; he passed down his talent of waterskiing as he taught all three of his daughters and grandson to ski.
Kyle is survived by his former spouse, Kari Aubart; daughters, Courtney (Richard) Fakler, Ashley Aubart, and Kelsey (Herbie) Hanson; grandchildren, Gavin Pederson, Gezelle Fakler, Zachariah Fakler, Grace Budzinski, Josiah Fakler, Lydia Hanson, Zemirah Fakler, Evelyn Hanson, and Keira Hanson. He is also survived by his father, Gerald Aubart; siblings, Kevin (Cathy) Aubart, Timothy Aubart, Jeffrey Aubart; sister-in-law, Gayle Aubart; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Kyle was preceded in death by his mother, Donna (Rykal) Aubart; his brother, Dean Aubart; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A remembrance of life for Kyle will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 11th, 2020, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E Columbia St, Chippewa Falls, WI. United Church of God Minster, David Schreiber, will officiate. The funeral service will be recorded and available for livestreaming on the funeral home website at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Kyle-Aubart
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, December 10th, and one hour prior to the service, all at the funeral chapel.
For the safety of all attending, masks are required and appreciated by the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hazelden Betty Ford Treatment Center. Kyle found hope and peace from Hazelden Betty Ford Treatment Center and we feel he would want this hope and peace spread to others in their recovery journey.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
