1/1
Kyle Aubart
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kyle J. Aubart, 58, of Chippewa Falls, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.  
Kyle was born on June 17, 1962, to Gerald and Donna (Rykal) Aubart in Chippewa Falls, WI. He attended school in Chippewa Falls and graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High school in 1980. Following graduation, he was employed at Extrusion Dies, where he had the opportunity to travel to many different countries and experience a variety of cultures. He was most recently employed at Berry Plastics. On April 30th, 1983, he was united in marriage with Carolyn (Kari) D. Koss in Chippewa Falls, WI. Kyle had a love for the outdoors and was an avid outdoor sportsman. Kyle was a member of the Chippewa Bowhunters Association. Kyle passed his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren; he shared many memories with his brothers, nieces and nephews at one of his favorite places, the family cabin. Some of the best memories were made as he coached his daughters at Hallie ball fields, sharing many hours playing softball. Kyle enjoyed time on the lake with his family boating and meeting new friends; he passed down his talent of waterskiing as he taught all three of his daughters and grandson to ski. 
Kyle is survived by his former spouse, Kari Aubart; daughters, Courtney (Richard) Fakler, Ashley Aubart, and Kelsey (Herbie) Hanson; grandchildren, Gavin Pederson, Gezelle Fakler, Zachariah Fakler, Grace Budzinski, Josiah Fakler, Lydia Hanson, Zemirah Fakler, Evelyn Hanson, and Keira Hanson. He is also survived by his father, Gerald Aubart; siblings, Kevin (Cathy) Aubart, Timothy Aubart, Jeffrey Aubart; sister-in-law, Gayle Aubart; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. 
Kyle was preceded in death by his mother, Donna (Rykal) Aubart; his brother, Dean Aubart; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A remembrance of life for Kyle will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 11th, 2020, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E Columbia St, Chippewa Falls, WI. United Church of God Minster, David Schreiber, will officiate. The funeral service will be recorded and available for livestreaming on the funeral home website at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Kyle-Aubart
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, December 10th, and one hour prior to the service, all at the funeral chapel.
For the safety of all attending, masks are required and appreciated by the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hazelden Betty Ford Treatment Center. Kyle found hope and peace from Hazelden Betty Ford Treatment Center and we feel he would want this hope and peace spread to others in their recovery journey.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
(715) 723-4649
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved