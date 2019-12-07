|
Laila Mae (Rongstad) Pederson, died peacefully at home in the arms of her family on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born on October 2, 1927, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, the second child of John and Cora Rongstad.
When she was a child, the family moved to Osseo where she attended grade school. Laila graduated from Lincoln Hill High School in 1945 then worked at the Osseo Bank after graduation and in October 1945, she married Spencer Pederson. Together they raised nine children on the farm that had been in the Pederson family since 1866. Laila was an equal participant, helping manage the farm where she could be found milking cows, driving tractor and tending the fields.
After she and her husband retired from farming, Laila worked for a number of years at Gunderson Chevrolet. At the age of 78, she finally retired from working at the Swing Inn where she enjoyed making new friends and listening to their stories.
Laila was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who never hesitated to offer her opinions or advice (whether they were needed or not). Her life was defined by her love and care for her family. Through 72 years living on the farm, she worked persistently to build and maintain the strong family relationships that exist among her 9 children, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. Affectionately known as "Grandma Cookie", she always kept cookies in the jar. She prayed nightly that God bless and care for her family. In addition to cooking and baking, she enjoyed gardening, knitting, sewing and traveling with her husband and children.
Preceding her in death are her husband Spencer, daughters: Virginia and Evangelyn, and her brother Charles Rongstad, a sister-in-law Dorothy Rongstad and a brother-in-law Keith Anderson.
Laila is survived by her children: Sharon, Cassandra (Pam Kennedy), Jane (Ron Mickel), Douglas (Marilyn), Kayleen (Roger Rongstad), Sheila (Jay Eggen) and Spencer (Tina Nelson); grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; siblings: Dorothy Anderson, Orrin (Bernie) Rongstad, Robert (JoAnn) Rongstad and Arnie (Jane) Rongstad; and countless nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, W16316 County Road OO with Pastor Valerian Ahles officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until time of services. Burial will be in the Elk Creek Lutheran Church (Hale) Cemetery.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Tom Screnock for his constant medical support, Pastor Valerian Ahles for his spiritual guidance and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. They are truly angels among us.
