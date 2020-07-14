Lambert Bauer

Lambert J. Bauer, age 91 of Durand, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 with his family by his side.
Lambert was born on March 3, 1929 in Pepin County to Emil and Lucy (Berger) Bauer. He grew up on the family farm in the Town of Lima and attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Lima. After school, Lambert joined the U.S. Army as an air mechanic and worked on helicopters while stationed in Texas. He was honorably discharged in December of 1959. In 1960, Lambert met the love of his life, Joan Ilgen. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married in November of 1960. They had six children: Maureen, Timothy, Colleen, Roderic, Emily and Nicholas.
Lambert took over the family farmstead and farmed until Rod and his wife, Roxie, purchased it in 1995. Lambert always said upon retiring that he was still farming while he slept. He was an avid gardener and always had plants, whether vegetables, rose bushes or houseplants inside the house. For many years, he had pine trees that he would sell for Christmas trees. While his children were in school at Sacred Heart, each classroom and the church would be decorated with his pines! He was very active in his church. When the process began to tear down the old school and put up the current school, he played a big part to do so. For fun, Lambert ran a sawmill and cut lumber for family and friends.
Lambert is survived by his six children: Maureen (John) Toner, Tim (Sue Wolf) Bauer, Colleen (Larry Krumenauer) Herzberg, Rod (Roxie), Emily Bauer, Nick (Joanne Bockin), nine grandchildren: Kerstin (Nic) Boigenzahn, Jordan (Ashley) Bauer, Alex Bauer, Christian Herzberg, Caitlin (Jeff) Groseclose, Jackie (John) Pelke, Jeremy (Shannara) Faupl, Chelsey (Scott) Mayer and Carissa (Hunter Meyer) Bauer, seven great grandchildren: Brett, Luke and Tyler Pelke, Kylee and Trenton Faupl, Levi Mayer and Baby Meyer, siblings: Mary (Milt) Schenkenberger, Phyllis (John) Kohlman, Carol (Duane) Becker, John (Alice) Bauer and Robert (Tammy) Bauer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife: Joan, granddaughter: Kayla Bauer, siblings: Gertrude Bauer, Emil Bauer Jr., Isadore Bauer, James Bauer and Leonard Bauer.
A Celebration of Life and Mass will be held at a later date. Burial will be 11:30 AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery-Lima in Durand. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Thursday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
.