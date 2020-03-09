|
Lane "Jake" Jacobs, age 85, of Ridgeland, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He was born April 3rd, 1934 to Julius & Leona (Wagner) Jacobs at Menomonie, WI. After graduation, he served in the US Air Force during the Korean War where he received training in electronics repair, which led to his career as a TV repairman in Ridgeland. On May 26th, 1954, he was married to Doris Prong at Menomonie. The couple resided in Ridgeland where he was known to many as "TV Jake". An injury ended his TV repair business & he then went to work for Sanna Dairies in Menomonie for 20 years until his retirement. Retirement found him and Doris playing cards with fellow campers & fishing daily at Birch Point Resort near Bloomer, WI. Fishing was a lifelong passion for Jake. Doris, his wife of 60 years, preceded him in death on May 5th, 2014. For the past few years, Jake has been in the wonderful care of Barron Care & Rehabilitation where he was known to many residents & staff as quite the jokester.
In addition to his wife, Jake was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Francis "Bud" Jacobs & sisters: Millie & Julie Siler & Sharon Seeger. He is survived by his daughters: Beth Jacobs of Menomonie & Lynn (Mike) Anderson of Dallas, grandchildren: Natasha (Randy) Olson of Cameron, Danielle (Tyler) Dahlberg of Fall Creek, Travis & Mickey Anderson of Dallas, great grandchildren: Landon & Bailey Olson, Camryn & Nolen Dahlberg, sister: Mary Smull of Jackson, GA, sister-in-law: Mary (Dave) Linderud of Durand, WI, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12th at Ridgeland Lutheran Church with Rev. David Natzke officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at a later date in Northern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at Spooner.
Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020