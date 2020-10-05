Deacon Larry Agema, 78, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 1, 2020.
Larry John Agema, son of George and Nona (Ostrander) Agema was born Dec. 13, 1941. He was raised in Augusta until moving with his family to Hudson, where he graduated high school. After his graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served at Nellis Air Force base in Las Vegas, NV.
Larry was united in marriage to Judith "Jude" Doetkott on May 15, 1965, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in River Falls. After Larry was honorably discharged the couple returned to Wisconsin, living briefly in Altoona before moving to Eau Claire.
Larry began his career with the Eau Claire City Police Department as a dispatcher, before becoming a patrol officer, reaching the rank of sergeant and then lieutenant. Before retiring, his final position with the department was Director of the Communication Center.
In 1987, after meeting all the requirements, Deacon Larry was ordained a permanent Deacon with his first assignment being with Newman Parish in Eau Claire. After that he had been assigned to St. Patrick's Parish in Eau Claire and St. Raymond's Parish in Brackett. Serving his community as a deacon was a fulfilling and satisfying calling for Larry. He enjoyed all the opportunities it provided him to pastor and help others.
Since his Air Force days Larry had a tremendous interest in computers, starting with his own Osborne portable microcomputer. To his family he was somewhat of a computer geek. From childhood on he was fascinated with trains, especially the steam powered engines. He and Jude both had fond memories of traveling by rail throughout the United States. If you knew Larry you also knew he loved cars and often traded for a newer model.
Larry will be dearly missed by Jude, his loving wife of 55 years; 2 sons, Brad Agema of Altoona, Jeremy (Laurie) Agema of Kronenwetter; 6 grandchildren, Alex and Ian Agema, Deanna, Jacob and Camille Agema and Amy Boyea; great granddaughter Evalin; 2 sisters, Marie (Lloyd "Toby") Olson of Webster, and Karen (Bruce) Furlong of Andover, MN.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1998; and his mother in 2004.
A visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Eau Claire, where a funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Very Rev. William Dhein officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire. All COVID 19 regulations will be followed and proper social distancing will be enforced at the visitation. At 11:15 a.m. ushers will begin seating those in attendance in the church. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com
.