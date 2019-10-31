|
|
On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, the anchor of gloom, despair and agony overwhelmed the bouy of hope and Larry J. Hinke, 65, of Jim Falls, town of Anson, succumbed to the reaper at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice-Eau Claire.
He passed away in the house built by his grandfather and handed down 2 generations. While Larry had been everywhere there was a road in North America, that house was the only place he called home.
Larry was born January 5, 1954 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Bernard and Beatrice (Harm) Hinke. He grew up on a farm with his father and graduated from Chi-Hi in 1972. Larry was a truck driver for 40 years. He loved the fact that he caught the tail end of the great Williston, North Dakota oil boom and was a part of it.
Larry enjoyed talking baseball, drinking beer and playing cards in no particular order.
On May 27, 1989, Larry married Diane Swartz at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jim Falls.
Larry is survived by his wife, Diane; two sons, Darren Hinke of Jim Falls and Daniel Hinke of Madison; two brothers, Dick (Darlene) Hinke of Sheldon and Steve (Monica) Hinke of Reedsburg; and one sister, Linda (Tom) Ehlers of Ridgedale, Missouri.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Tom Hinke; one sister, Mary Ann Schneider; and one niece, Lynn Hinke.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9 at the Lions Club in Jim Falls. Private inurnment will be in Drywood Cemetery in the town of Arthur.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9 at the Lions Club in Jim Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019