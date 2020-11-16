1/1
Larry Jacot
Larry L. Jacot, age 77 of Show Low, AZ passed away Saturday October 31st, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ.
Larry was born on August 20th, 1943, in Eau Claire, WI to Vernon and Thelma (Adams) Jacot. Larry had a gentle heart and a wonderful sense of humor. In his retired years, he worked part-time at Ace Hardware in Show Low, where he was loved by his coworkers and customers. He loved fishing and camping with his family and friends, as well as loved working on his cars and trucks. Larry will be missed very much by all who knew him.
Larry is survived by his wife, Pamela (Pedersen) Jacot; Son, Rex (EllenFrezzi) Jacot of Mesa, AZ; Daughter, Lamona (Rob Steagall) Hyslop of Mondovi, WI; Son, Tony Jacot of Huachuca City, AZ; Daughter, Penny (Karl) Dyer of Maple Park, IL; Brother, Leonard (Carla) Jacot of Mt. Carmel IL; sister, Linda Bushendorf of Eau Claire WI; 3 stepdaughters; 1 stepson; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 nephews; and 1 niece.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, Vernon Jacot; mother, Thelma (Adams) Jacot; and Sister, Joyce Jacot.
Services will be held in Eau Claire, WI next spring after the Covid-19 restrictions have eased.



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
