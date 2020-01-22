|
Larry A. Phillips, 64, of Eau Claire, passed peacefully Monday, January 20, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI.
Larry was born on January 4, 1956, in Eau Claire to Robert & Victoria Phillips. He attended Altoona Schools.
In his spare time, he loved watching vintage car shows, comedy shows, and watching the Green Bay Packers. Go Pack Go! He was also very proud of his Dodge Charger.
Larry is survived by his loving daughter Leticia (Jeff) Willier; granddaughter Dru Nicolet; brother Robert (Eileen) Phillips; sister Pamela Harper; and his step daughter Alicia Hurtgen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Richard and Dennis Phillips.
Larry was very kind hearted, patient, and a good soul. He was very protective of his loved ones and will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Larry's honor at a later date.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Mayo Hospital, Eau Claire for the care of Larry the past 17 days and his caregiver at home, Kim.
