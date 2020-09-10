Larry Pope

Larry J. Pope, age 85, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Pigeon Falls Health Care in Pigeon Falls, WI.
Larry was born on February 12, 1935 to the late Leonard and Gwendolyn Pope in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Larry was the third child of five children (JoAnn, Thomas, Allen, Chuck, and Dick.) Leonard remarried to Elmira (Bowe) Pope and had five more children (Susan, Lenard, Penny, John, and Kathy) making a total of ten children. Larry had the type of childhood where he would state I had more fun than I should have. At the age of seventeen, Larry entered the Navy as a radio operator fighting in the Vietnam War. Larry then returned home and married Gwendolyn Gordan (deceased) and had three children (Bill, Linda, and James). Gwen and Larry parted ways in 1967. Larry then married his now departed wife Louanne Tweets Tweith in 1969.
Larry was so many things to so many people: a father, brother, grandfather, friend, and an author. Larry loved being with family and telling stories of his past. He always had a smile on his face and was willing to talk to anyone. Larry will be very missed by all the people he touched in his life. Abooadaya to one of the best.
He is survived by sons, daughters and their spouses; James (Jane), Bill (Donna), Linda, Vickie, Dave; brothers, Thomas, Lenard, and John; sisters, Kathy and Penny; grandchildren, Jackie, Greg, Josh, Ben, Josh S., Natasha, Danny, Andy, Sarah, Joseph, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Rose, and Bethany; great grandchildren, Jr. Connor, Brian, Dominic, Mikaela, Ethan, Kylie, Natalie, Bella, and Jewels; along with 37 nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Louanne Tweets Tweith; siblings, JoAnn, Allen, Chuck, Dick and Susan.
A celebration of his life will be held 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) in Eau Claire with Pastor Dan Norman officiating. Interment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
For the safety of all in attendance, please bring and wear your mask (as is required by the WI State Mandate).