Laura Franta

Lake Hallie Laura Leann Franta, age 59, of Lake Hallie, passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2020. She was born on July 15, 1961 in Chippewa Falls WI to Kenneth and Janice (Brummund) Turner. She married Paul Franta on November 24, 1990. Laura grew up in the Town of Bloomer. She loved all the farm animals and she had a special place in her heart for all of them. She inherited a great love for flowers and gardening from both sets of grandparents. She spent many hours doing arts and crafts and enjoyed traveling, sightseeing and taking pictures of her adventures. She cherished the time she spent with her family, her dog Max, parakeets, and friends, especially her dear friend; Sally Lewis. Laura enjoyed the satisfaction of helping people as a CNA. Her first job was in Bloomer and then at the Golden Age. When she went to college she worked at The Clairemont. She also worked at Mason Shoe and at Walmart and enjoyed getting to know all of her co-workers.
She is survived by her mother: Janice of Bloomer, brother: John (Teresa) Turner of Bloomer; aunts, uncles, cousins and her special friend: Jim.
She is preceded in death by her father: Kenneth Turner; husband: Paul Franta; step-daughter: Michelle Franta.
Graveside services will be held at the Turner Cemetery in the Town of Bloomer on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Martin Halom officiating. There will be a visitation with a prayer service on Saturday, October 10 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com