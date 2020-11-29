Laura Mae Hayden passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her home in Pepin county. She was born January 5, 1930 in Eau Claire, WI. She was the youngest of four daughters of William and Lois (Corwin) Saam. She attended Sheldon Valley Grade School and graduated from Mondovi High School in 1947. Following high school, she worked at the Northwestern Credit Bureau followed by working approximately 15 years at Uniroyal. She and her husband, Patrick, farmed in the Rock Falls area where they raised three children. Mae, as she preferred to be called, also played softball for 11 years in Eau Claire and was very active in the local bowling community, having bowled in Eau Claire for 63 years and helped bring the state bowling tournament to the Eau Claire area several times. She also served on the Wisconsin Women's Bowling Association board of directors for several years.

Laura is survived by her three children, son Daniel and (Louise) Hayden, daughter Patricia Hayden, and daughter Debra (Mark) Gehrke, five Grand Daughters; Taylor (Derek) Cervantes, Brett Hayden, Halle Gehrke, Shawna Gehrke, and Carley Gehrke and two great Grand Children; Gavin and Regan Cervantes. She is also survived by several Nieces, Nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters; Amy (Ralph) Smith, Clara (Ed) Bailey and Gladys (Earl) Karow.

No services will be held at this time. The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.







