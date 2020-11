Laura L. Hurt, 56, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family under the care of Mayo Home Health & Hospice.Laura was born August 25, 1964 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of James and Lois (Steinmetz) Abraham.On February 6, 1985, Laura married Ronald Hurt in Chippewa Falls. She was a CNA for St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls for many years.Laura enjoyed helping others, camping and crocheting, but most of all, her grandchildren were her world.Laura is survived by her husband, Ron; two daughters, Ashley (significant other, Dylan Pederson) and Roni Lynn both of Eau Claire; her mother, Lois Ruf of Chippewa Falls; her in-laws, Jim (Rita) Hurt of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Jimmy Jo Abraham of Menomonie; two sisters, Kris (Paul) Severn and Shelly (Pat) Blaeser both of Chippewa Falls; special friends, Barb (Jeff) Helland of Chippewa Falls; and 7 grandchildren, Payton, Ainsley, Sophia, Dani Jo, Natalie, Lorelei and Lily.Laura was preceded in death by her father, James Abraham; and her aunt, Natalie "Toots" Siverling.A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 6 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish of Notre Dame Church will be officiating.Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6 at the funeral home.Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com