1/1
Laura Rose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura J. Rose, 61, of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, after a year long battle with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).
Laura was the youngest daughter of Robert H. & Betty J. Rose. Laura was born on October 21, 1958, in Chippewa Falls, WI. She graduated from Chi-Hi in 1977.
Laura provided childcare for the Maureen Hartsough family for many years, with them becoming her second family. She also did childcare for the Dr. Les Harrison family. She went back to school and earned a diploma in the Medical Administrative Assistant field. She was employed at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls for over 30 years. Over her 30 years there, she grew many friendships that bloom yet today.
Laura loved her cats, but never more than two at a time. Any cat that became hers was a lucky cat indeed. She also enjoyed feeding the birds in her backyard and taking delight in seeing the regular visitors or a new unusual species.
Those left to cherish the memories of Laura are her father, Robert; sister, Patty; brother, Tim; nephew, Matthew Richards; great-nieces; great-nephew; brother-in-law, Dr. Joseph Richards; childhood friend, Colleen Cardinal; her two cats, Buddy and Fredricka II; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty; sister, Sally Richards; maternal and paternal grandparents; aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service for Laura will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Don Rose officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 2, from 4-7 p.m. at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Masks are required and appreciated by the family. The funeral service will be live streamed and recorded on the funeral home website at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Laura-Rose.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to your favorite charity.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
(715) 723-4649
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved