Laura Strum, 4/8/1959-5/18/2020

Laura was born on April 8th, 1959 to James and Mary Ann Strum of Eau Claire, WI. She graduated from St. Bede Academy in 1977.

Laura worked for several years at Phillips Plastics before moving to the Madison area to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.

In June of 2018, Laura decided to start a new journey and moved to Newport News, Virginia with her longtime friend Vicky Bundy. Laura was incredibly kind and caring and doted on her grandchildren. She loved to read, watch cheesy horror movies with her beloved grandchildren and enjoyed a competitive game of pool. Between her sarcastic comments and infectious laugh, you couldn't help but smile and laugh along with her. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting/knowing her can attest that her unique personality and humor made her truly one of a kind.

Laura is survived by her daughter, Sara Suchomel (Daniel) of Fall River, WI; grandchildren, Ethan and Justin Hagen; brother, Stewart Strum; sister in law, Peggy Strum of Eau Claire, WI; two nieces, Megan OBrien (Dominic Reali) of Woodbury, MN; Shelly Strum (Tim Larson) of Eau Claire; nephew, Jim Strum of Eau Claire; uncle, John Dorsey of Eau Claire; and great nieces, great nephew, godchildren, cousins, family and friends.She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann Strum (nee Dorsey); father, James Strum and uncle, Michael Dorsey.

Due to recent state and county orders, a celebration of life will be held a later date. Once arrangements have been made, an announcement will follow. Please feel free to reach out to the family privately for condolences.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store