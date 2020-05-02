LaVern W. "Bud" Halvorson, age 93, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Dove Healthcare - West, Eau Claire.

LaVern was born June 25, 1926, to the late Hector C. and Olga S. (Pederson) Halvorson on the family farm near Eleva, where he was raised. He joined the US Army and served in the Philippines during WWII. LaVern worked at the Eau Claire paper mill for 34 years. He enjoyed many bus tours in his later years and was a huge Packer fan.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews.

LaVern was preceded in death by his parents, Hector and Olga; siblings, Ormal Halvorson, Gladys Tollefson, Helen Moltzau, Milford Halvorson, Viola Brown, Lillian Goeppinger, and Florence Halvorson.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery, town of Drammen. Military Honors will be conducted by the VFW Post 305.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.







