|
|
LaVern Frank Jaeger, 82, passed away peacefully at Care Partners in Menomonie, WI on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
LaVern was born on December 25, 1937 in Menomonie, WI, the son of Frank and Mable (Wellstein) Jaeger. He graduated from Menomonie High School and the University of Wisconsin - Madison in the two-year Dairy Short Course program. LaVern had been a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. LaVern was a dairy farmer and received awards for his herd's milk production. He was active in 4H, Farm Bureau and a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church.
LaVern was always a supporter of the agriculture industry, enjoyed stamp collecting and was an avid sports fan. LaVern loved political discussions and kept a watchful eye on the stock market.
LaVern will be missed by his sister, MaryAnn Willard of Rockford, IL, niece Marilyn (Mark) McClenathan of Caledonia, IL, great-niece Marquea (Jacob) Goike of Hartford, WI, great-nephew Matthew McClenathan of San Antonio, TX and numerous cousins.
LaVern was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mable Jaeger.
LaVern's memorial service and interment will be held on Saturday, August 1 at Peace Lutheran Church. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020