The Rev. and Doctor Lawrence N. Edson, 81 of Coon Valley, formerly of Stanley, was borne upon angel's wings to his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 2, 2020 under the care of his daughter, Sheila and Gunderson Home Hospice. He courageously and with a sense of humor battled through his illnesses. He was born on August 9, 1939 in Independence, Missouri to Edythe Waggner and Lionel Edson. He was raised in Independence, Missouri and attended Central Missouri State College. He later went on to earn his Master's in Psychology. Lawrence was called to become a physician and graduated with honors from A.T. Still Medical University in Kirksville, Missouri.

He is survived by his children, Stephenie (Edson) Graham of Atlantic, Iowa, Sheila (Edson) Jennings of Coon Valley, and Todd Edson of Minneapolis, Minnesota, his grandchildren, Ben (Kate) Graham, Amanda (Jesse) Vallie, Ryan Jennings, Meridith (Aaron Decker) Graham, Alex Smith, and Katrina Edson, and great granddaughter Kelsa, and brother Stephen Edson (Pat) of Warrensburg, Missouri as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lionel and Edyth, his wife Marilyn, and his brother Lionel.

On September 17, 1960 he was united in marriage to the love of his life and soul mate; Marilyn Twenter in Warrensburg, Missouri. The couple raised their children in Kirksville, Missouri and later moved to Lake Park, Iowa where Lawrence began his practice in Family Medicine and General Surgery. Lawrence and Marilyn later moved to Stanley, Wisconsin where he established his practice with Marshfield Clinic in Thorp, Wisconsin. Lawrence retired from medicine in December, 2003. Lawrence deeply felt God's calling. He became an Anglican Deacon in 1989 and was ordained as an Anglican priest in 2003. He served his Lord throughout his life and recently was accepted into the Holy Roman Catholic Church after leaving the Anglican Church in good standing.

Larry loved nothing more than to serve his Lord and Savior and be with his family and friends. He was passionate about spending time outdoors whether it be fishing, hunting, or exploring. He had an affinity for growing orchids. He was proud of his Scots/Irish heritage, played the bagpipes, and attended as many events as possible. He adored his many dogs, especially his Gordon Setters. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and patients.

A funeral mass will be held at 10AM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church-Stanley with Father Conrad Targonski officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery-Stanley. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated







