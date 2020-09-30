Lawrence O'Brien

Lawrence Shamus O'Brien, 87, passed away from complications of Leukemia at Sacred Heart Hospital in the early hours of September 26, 2020.
Larry was a husband, a father, and an entrepreneur. He was born in 1933 during the Great Depression to a large Irish Catholic family. He was an adolescent as World War II raged, saw the "Summer of Love," and the deaths of a president and a national civil rights leader. And through it all, he was a "lion" in any room he walked into.
In high school, Larry moved from his hometown of Eau Claire, WI to Marshfield, WI where he was captain on legendary basketball teams coached by Marty Crowe - a man who helped Larry to see the future. After graduation, Larry joined the Army and served a tour with the 512th Engineering Co. in Korea, mustering out with the rank of Corporal.
Upon his return to the states, Larry married his high school love, Margaret Norris, the best and most important decision of his life. Together they had eight children and built a country life on a small farm that included cattle, an antique store, upholstery shop, and a cleaning company. As encouragement to his children, Larry often shouted, "Let's wheel and deal!" which was often met with a chorus of groans but, ultimately, a can-do attitude.
Dad, we say take your place alongside Mom, and enjoy the fishing.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife: Margaret; two daughters: Kelly (Tim) Small and Rose (Tom) Diel; his parents: Thomas and Lucille O'Brien; and six brothers and sisters. He is survived by six children: Peggy Strum, Tony O'Brien, Bette (Gary) Wolfgang, Maureen (Stuart) Zak, Larry (Julie) O'Brien and Jim O'Brien; two siblings: Kathy Zecherle and Tom O'Brien; 19 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the 5th floor nurses of Sacred Heart Hospital and Palliative Care for the kindness and gentle care they showed our father. The family would also like to thank his doctors and the staff at the Cancer center and at Grace Woodlands Memory Care.
There will be a private memorial service for immediate family in the near future.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
