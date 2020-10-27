Lawrence Radisewitz

Lawrence Anton Radisewitz died on October 17, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1922, the fourth of eight siblings in Altoona, Wisconsin. His childhood friends called him Rats until his mother heard about it. She told them to "Call him Fritz or call him Huntz, but don't calls him Rats!" The nickname Huntz stuck with him for the rest of his life. They also called him Scholar because he would do his homework on the bus ride home from school.
In high school he played on the basketball team and went to the State tournament. After graduation, he began his career as a tool and die maker at the local Uniroyal plant in Eau Claire. This was a fitting job for him because he was a tinkerer and could fix just about anything around the house, even if it meant making his own tools. He married his sweetheart Catherine Turba in 1949 and spent his days at her side. Uncle Sam called him up to fight in World War II where he took part in the Normandy Invasion and the Battle of the Bulge. He was a war hero who earned a bronze star for valor.
He raised two children Diane (Radisewitz-Rommes) and Dave (Radisewitz) who both married wonderful spouses Bob Rommes and Lisa Friedrich, respectively. Each child gave Huntz a grandson, Jordan Radisewitz-Rommes and Max Radisewitz. Huntz was a devoted life-long Catholic. He retired early and spent many days fishing at his daughter's cabin. He was a fantastic bowler and was good at almost anything he tried. He also enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team.
At 97, he outlived most of his siblings except for his two brothers Dick Radisewitz and Bob Radawitz. Unfortunately, he along with a quarter of a million other Americans died from complications of COVID 19. Those of us who were lucky enough to know Huntz knew a humble and honest man with a spark in his eye. He was smart, quick-witted and had a wonderful dry sense of humor. We love you and miss you.
Due to the pandemic there won't be memorial service, but we plan to have a small graveside service in the future. His remains are interred at the Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery in Brackett, Wisconsin.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in his honor to a COVID relief charity such as Good360 https://good360.org/
.
.