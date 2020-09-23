Lee Dal Rai Moy was born in Korea on February 1, 1961. She was adopted by Ken and Emily Moy at the age of four.

There was not much that Lee missed. She could tell you about the lives of those around her and had an impressive memory for birthdays. Most of her family has needle point boxes she would design to hold cards for Skip-Bo and other card games that are used and will be used in the years ahead. Her most recent job was sewing strips of fabric together that would be made into braided rugs.

Lee lost her battle to Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia on September 22, 2020 and is now celebrating with Jesus!

Lee is preceded in death by her grandparents Ralph and Blanche Moy and H. Oscar and Chrissie Meyer, father Kenneth Moy, brother Lowell and sister Sarah Jane. She is survived by siblings Laura (Peter LaBerge), Janell (Bryan Bargen), Ralph (Shelly) and Zon; nieces and nephews Josiah, Rebekah, Daniel, Matthew, Camille, Micah, David, Caleb and Ashley; great nieces and nephews Sean, Maggie, Mordecai, Ruth, Shiloh, Levi, and Sawyer.

After a family graveside service, there will be a funeral service 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 26 at Tourist Park in Mondovi with a lunch and visitation to follow.

Memorials will be sent to the Holt Orphanage in Seoul, Korea.

The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store