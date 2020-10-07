Lena Thompson

Lena May (Bilderback) Thompson passed away peacefully at the age of 97 at the Bee Hive Homes in Eau Claire, WI, on Monday, October 5, 2020.
On October 7, 1922 in a little farm home in the hills of Maxville Township, Buffalo County, WI, Lena May was born, her parents Joseph and Lena Ruth Bilderback. From her mother she inherited the desire for knowledge and to learn. She also acquired the ways of making ends meet by gardening, canning and freezing, baking, sewing and using God's bounty. Her father gave her the love of music, math, business incentives, dancing and the zest for life.
With seven siblings, she also learned the value of family, sharing and love. With these values to offer to marriage she became the wife of Elwin O. Thompson, on September 9, 1940. Along with his many attributes they tried to instill these qualities into their children, Gary (Patti) Thompson of Crossville, TN, Gail Mosher (Van Garbin) of Grand Junction, CO, Renee Johnson of Chippewa Falls, WI, Donna Sommer (Kent Stelter) of Eau Claire, WI, Lori (Scott) Pace of Elk Mound, WI. Besides her children she is survived by 15 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elwin; mother and father, brother, Charles; sisters, Lucy, Ruth, Alice, Mabel, Francis, Wilma; and Great-Great Granddaughter, Hallie.
Her formal education was begun at a rural one room school in Spring Creek, WI. After graduating (with honors) from the eighth grade there, she attended Durand High School. Here she took all of the classes available In-Home Economics, Business-Secretarial and music, besides the required subjects. She was an active resident in the town of Washington, Eau Claire County, where she and her husband resided. They owned and operated the Aurora Gardens for 45 years. She was past president of the Washington Homemakers Club, the Mother's Club (forerunner to PTA) of Robbins school, 4-H leader for many years, and charter member of the Otter Creek Garden Club. But her greatest pleasure was working for her church, Lake St. United Methodist. Here she was active in the Women's organization, UMW. Serving in many capacities and as president at different times.
Visitation for Lena will take place Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Funeral service for family only will take place Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home at 1 pm. There will be no visitation prior to the service on Sunday. Burial will immediately follow the service in the Brunswick Cemetery in the Brunswick Township. According to the restrictions and guidelines in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required while attending the visitation and funeral service along with practicing social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St Croix Hospice, 1280 West Clairemont Ave, Suite 4, Eau Claire, WI 54701, www.stcroixhospice.com
.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com
.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.