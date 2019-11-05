|
|
Leo Bernard Ottman was placed in the arms of his Savior on Sunday, November 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to the late Bernard and Hazel (Gunvalson) Ottman on January 26, 1933 in Elmwood, Wisconsin. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. He married the love of his life, Karen Clemons, on February 27, 1960 at Zion Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls. He retired from a 30-year career with Uniroyal Tire Company in 1995.
Leo belonged to American Model Airplane Associations, Toastmasters, the American Association of Lutheran Churches, and the St. Peter Lutheran Church Mens Club.
Affectionately known as DoDad, Leo enjoyed model airplanes, golf, bowling, woodworking, and remodeling his homes. He was also quite the conversationalist who loved watching sports especially the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Karen Kronenwetter; children, Lance (Stacy) Ottman of Blue River, WI, Leah (Bruce) Fisher of Kronenwetter and Becky (Cory) Frederick, Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Jamie, Jennifer, Luke, Sarah, and Sadie, as well as one great-grandchild, Lincoln. He is further survived by his sisters, Joy Sahagian, Carol Yauch, Jane Webber, and Rose Burke. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Leon Ottman, and sister Bernadyne Tommet.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, 1351 Grand Ave. Schofield, WI. Rev. Walter Davidson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6 from 4 to 6 p.m., and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service; all at the church.
Brainard Funeral Home Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019