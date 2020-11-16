Leon William Harings, 91, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his home in Tilden.

He was born December 22, 1929, and married May 20, 1954.

Leon was raised on his parent's farm, attended school at Saint Peter's in Tilden, and in 37 years, worked for Clover Dairy and Land O' Lakes.

Leon was preceded in death by daughter, Kelly (Jeff) Feuker; parents, John and Anna (Mayer); sisters, Eleanor Marek and Bernadette Loehnis; brothers, Gilbert, Matt, Arnold, Herbert and Ferdinand.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Geraldine Marie (Zwiefelhofer); brother, John (Claudia); daughters, Bridget (Paul) McIlquham, Janelle (Ross) Royer, Karla (Dan) Post; sons, Jeff (Karen), Craig (Deanna), Mark (Nanette), Keith (Gail), Curtis (Jill), Kevin, Tim (Terri), Chad (Carrie); son-in-law, Jeff Feuker; 25 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

Leon enjoyed Euchre with anyone who walked through his door. If he wasn't playing cards, you would find him hunting or fishing with his sons or friends. He and Gerri had many great times taking vacation trips with family and close friends. A few more of his favorite pastimes included playing baseball for Tilden Tiger and fastpitch softball.

Leon was a kind caring person who loved to be around people. Although he has passed, his enduring qualities live on forever in his family.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be held for immediate family at St. Peter's Catholic Church Cemetery.

Thompson Funeral Home and Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family.







