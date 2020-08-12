Leona Wichelman

Leona P. Wichelman, 84, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Leona was born in Dunn County to Pearl and Miles Smith. She came from a family of seven. Leona had a strong faith in the Lord and lived to show others and lead them to the Lord. Leona was a CNA for many years. She started out in the kitchen at Luther Hospital at sixteen and her employment spanned 60 years. She loved watching westerns and reading. She would read her Bible cover to cover every year. She crocheted many blankets for family and friends. Leona was a resident at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation for the past three years where she loved going to activities and church services.
Leona is survived by her daughter, Christina; granddaughters, Erika and Jodi; grandsons, Charlie and Robby; and three great-grandchildren, AaMarah, Liam and Alariq. She is further survived by her sister, Dorothy; many nieces and nephews; special niece, Leona; nephew, Rick; daughter-in-law, Liza; and former daughter-in-law, Wendy Davis-Parnow.
Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, Gregory; as well as her parents, Pearl and Miles; brothers, Jim and Don; sisters, Lois, Bernice and Ruth and also by Diane LaVelle.
Leona's family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Mayo Health System, Augusta Health and Rehabilitation, and Denise at Mississippi Valley Guardianship.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Cards may be sent to the family at Smith Funeral Chapel. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com
.