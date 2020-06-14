Leonard Anthony Geissler, known to all as "Huntz", of Cadott, WI passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 68.

He was born July 7th, 1951 to Irene (Kastel) and Leonard Geissler and was raised in the Chippewa Falls area, graduating from Cadott High School in 1970. He married the love of his life, Eleanor Sande on July 1, 1972 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI. They resided in Cadott and raised their four daughters there. Huntz was a "jack-of-all-trades" and eventually started his own carpentry business. He was a fun, loving man with a heart of gold. He spent many late nights and long weekends helping others with their projects and making sure they got done just right. He loved being around people and was an active member of the community.

He is survived by his daughters: Victoria Mueller of La Crosse, WI. Amy Lacina of Rochester, MN. Jennifer (Olaf) Pearson of Sparta, WI. Stefanie (Justin Buttke) Geissler of Augusta, WI. Eight grandchildren: Lauren Mueller, Daphne & Brody Lacina, Dane, Finnley and Eleanor Pearson, Avery & Wesley Buttke. His loving partner of 11 years Joyce Evjen and her family. His five brothers: Richard (Donna), Marv (Denise), Brad (Donna), Brian (Kris), and Ronald (Sande) Geissler, and five sisters Delores Follensbee, Darlene Lund, Lois (Stan) Erickson, Jude (Gene) Shaffer, Diane Geissler, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Geissler, parents Leonard and Irene Geissler, mother and father-in-law Eleanor and Thor Sande, and two brothers Randy and Roger Geissler.

A Visitation will be held at Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott on Wednesday June 17th, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 18th,2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott. Interment will be in Brooklawn Cemetery in Cadott.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be preferred by the family and can be sent to: Victoria Mueller 2218 George Street La Crosse, WI 54603.

Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the visitation for Leonard "Huntz" Geissler, Social Distancing, NO contact and face coverings are very strongly recommended.







